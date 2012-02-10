(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

HONG KONG Feb 10 (Reuters Basis Point) - State-owned Guodian Younglight Energy Chemical Group Co Ltd is seeking a Rmb15bn loan for nine projects in its energy, chemical and charcoal businesses, sources said.

One source said the tenor is 15 years.

China Development Bank is the mandated lead arranger of the mega loan. A handful of banks in Ningxia province, where the borrower is located, are looking at the deal, including Bank of China , Bank of Communications and China Construction Bank .

Sources said the loan would be officially launched when all the projects get approvals from relevant authorities.

Price talk is at 100% of the PBOC rate, according to one source. However, other sources said terms are subject to change. Guodian Younglight is a subsidiary of Shanghai-listed GD Power Development Co Ltd. (Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Gavin Stafford and Chris Lewis)