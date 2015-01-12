GRAPHIC-Power shift in Swiss finance with insurers set to overtake banks
ZURICH, May 11 Switzerland's financial centre is in the midst of a power shift.
Jan 12 Guosen Securities Co Ltd
* Says December net profit at 1.23 billion yuan ($198.42 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BXvzM5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1990 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
ZURICH, May 11 Switzerland's financial centre is in the midst of a power shift.
* Says an Aichi-based company plans to acquire 31,850 shares (7.3 percent voting power) of the co, from the president of the co, on May 12