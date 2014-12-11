SHANGHAI Dec 11 Medium-sized Chinese brokerage Guosen Securities said on Thursday that it aimed to issue up to 1.2 billion shares in an initial public offering (IPO) in China's southern Shenzhen Stock Exchange to raise funds to supplement its working capital.

The shares, which will account for 14.63 percent of the company's expanded outstanding shares after the IPO, will be open to subscriptions in mid-December, the company said in a prospectus published in the exchange's website.

It did not say how much proceeds it aimed to raise.

