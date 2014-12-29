SHANGHAI Dec 29 Shares of Guosen Securities Co Ltd jumped a maximum-allowed 20 percent at open in their Shenzhen debut on Monday, after the mid-sized brokerage raised 7 billion yuan ($1.13 billion) in China's largest initial public offering (IPO) since 2011.

The listing came after a near 30 percent rally in the Shenzhen market over the past two months, largely led by gains in financial shares such as those of banks and brokerages.

Shares of Guosen Securities opened at 7 yuan, up from their IPO price of 5.83 yuan.

The listing of Guosen, one of China's leading underwriters of IPOs for smaller firms, was the largest since Power Construction Corp of China Ltd raised over 13 billion yuan in 2011.

GF Securities sponsored the IPO, the funds of which Guosen will use to bolster working capital.

The broker's IPO price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 was lower than the average of 75.87 for financial companies listed on the Shenzhen exchange.

Guosen, established in 1994, has registered capital of 7 billion yuan, according to its official website. ($1 = 6.2114 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Samuel Shen; Editing by Christopher Cushing)