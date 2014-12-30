SHANGHAI Dec 30 Guosen Securities Co Ltd's shares opened 10 percent higher at 9.24 yuan on Tuesday, rising by the daily maximum amount for the second consecutive day after the brokerage debuted on the Shenzhen stock exchange on Monday.

Analysts said Guosen's IPO pricing was far below sector peers and that the stock was likely to rise its daily maximum for a number of trading days. Investment bank BOC International puts Guosen shares' fair market value at between 14 yuan and 21 yuan.

Guosen's listing, mainland China's largest since 2011, came as fellow brokerages and banks pushed the Shenzhen and Shanghai indexes nearly 30 percent higher since a central bank interest rate cut on Nov. 21. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)