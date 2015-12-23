HONG KONG Dec 23 Guotai Junan International
Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday its chairman and chief
executive officer Yim Fung will resume duty with immediate
effect after helping Chinese authorities with an unspecified
investigation.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, the brokerage said Yim
had notified it a day earlier to explain that he had been
"assisting in certain investigations carried out by mainland
authorities" in a personal capacity.
"Neither Dr Yim himself nor the company was the subject of
the investigations," it said, adding its operations were normal
and stable.
The Hong Kong unit of China state-owned brokerage Guotai
Junan Securities said early last month it had been
unable to reach its chairman, prompting its shares to tumble
more than 17 percent.
The nature of the investigation Yim is involved in remains
unknown, but his absence coincides with a broad campaign against
graft in the financial sector following a market slump.
Late in November, anti-corruption investigators opened
probes into two of China's largest brokerages and censured four
executives at a leading insurer.
The anti-graft watchdog said earlier this month that it also
censured 137 bankers at the Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China (ICBC) , the country's largest lender.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)