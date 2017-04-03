HONG KONG, April 3 Guotai Junan Securities Co
Ltd, China's third-largest brokerage by assets,
raised $2.1 billion in a rare fixed-price share offering that
was the biggest such sale in Hong Kong in six months, a source
with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.
The Shanghai-listed company offered 1.04 billion new shares
at a fixed price of HK$15.84 each, putting the total deal at
HK$16.5 billion ($2.12 billion). The shares were originally
offered at a discount of 25 percent to Guotai Junan's closing
price in Shanghai on March 24, but a decline in the shares last
week narrowed that discount to about 23 percent.
A fixed-price share offering is unusual, with most deals
setting an indicative range before deciding on the final
pricing, depending on demand.
Guotai Junan did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment on the share sale.
