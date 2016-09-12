(Updates with company statement in paras 4-5)

HONG KONG, Sept 12 Chinese brokerage Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd plans to raise at least $2 billion in a Hong Kong share offering, IFR reported on Monday citing people close to the plan.

The Shanghai-listed company has sent requests to banks to pitch for a role in the deal, which is expected to take place in the first half of 2017, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The deal size is unclear and will depend on valuation at the time of the sale and the number of shares to be sold, IFR reported.

Responding media reports, Guotai Junan said it had not finalised plans to list shares in Hong Kong.

"We continue to explore opportunities to list in Hong Kong and have been in contact with several intermediaries," Guotai Junan said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

The brokerage went public in June 2015, raising $4.8 billion in what is still the largest listing in the country since 2010.

The shares rose sharply after their debut on optimism that trading activity and IPOs in mainland China would grow. But they have since fallen to trade around 8 percent below their initial public offering (IPO) price. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Meg Shen; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Louise Heavens)