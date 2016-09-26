BRIEF-Avio exercises right of voluntary prepayment of 63 mln euro banking loan tranche
* TO EXERCISE THE RIGHT OF VOLUNTARY PREPAYMENT OF THE ENTIRE BALANCE OF THE TRANCHE EQUAL TO EUR 63 MILLION OF BANKING LOAN
SHANGHAI, Sept 26 Chinese brokerage Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd plans to issue up to 1.04 billion Hong Kong shares, the company said in a Shanghai stock exchange filing late on Sunday.
The firm plans to raise at least $2 billion in a Hong Kong listing in the first half of 2017, people close to the plan told IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication early in September.
The proceeds will be used to raise capital for domestic and foreign securities-related business development and investment, the filing said.
The brokerage went public in June 2015, raising $4.8 billion in what is still the largest listing in the country since 2010. (Reporting by Wang Jing and Engen Tham; Editing by Robert Birsel)
* Says it to provide loan guarantee of up to 400 million yuan for unit, with a term of 2 years