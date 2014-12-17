HONG KONG Dec 17 Shares of Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd fell 5.7 percent on Wednesday after the brokerage said anti-graft officials searched the home of its deputy chief executive officer.

The shares are set to open at HK$5.81, the lowest open since Dec 3.

Guotai Junan said officers of Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) entered the residential premises of Wong Tung Ching, executive director and deputy CEO, and that Wong was invited to assist with an ICAC investigation. (Reporting by Donny Kwok)