SHANGHAI, June 17 Guotai Junan Securities, China's third-largest brokerage by profit, said late on Tuesday that it aims to raise 30.1 billion yuan ($4.85 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) in potentially the largest IPO since 2010.

The company intends to issue 1.52 billion shares at 19.71 yuan a piece, and will start taking subscriptions from investors on Thursday, June 18, according to a statement published on the Shanghai stock exchange.

The IPO is set to be the largest in the country since Agricultural Bank of China Ltd debuted in July 2010.

State-owned Guotai plans to use the funds raised to advance the financial services it provides, improve its underwriting capabilities and broaden its asset management business, among other things, according to its prospectus.

China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd, Huarong Securities Co Ltd, Huatai Securities, Southwest Securities and Ping An Securities Ltd will underwrite the IPO, according to the prospectus. ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham and Brenda Goh; Editing by Richard Pullin)