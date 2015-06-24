RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on oil and refined fuels: Kemp
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 24 Guotai Junan Securities, China's third-largest brokerage by profits, plans to debut on the Shanghai stock exchange on Friday, it said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
The listing follows an initial public offering which raised 30.1 billion yuan ($4.85 billion) by selling 1.5 billion shares at 19.71 yuan a piece. This was the largest IPO since 2010 when Agricultural Bank of China Ltd raised around $11 billion in Shanghai and another $11 billion in Hong Kong through a dual listing.
State-owned Guotai plans to use the funds to expand the financial services it provides, improve its underwriting capabilities and broaden its asset management business, among other things, according to its prospectus.
China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd, Huarong Securities Co Ltd, Ping An Securities Ltd, Huatai United Securities Co Ltd and Southwest Securities Co Ltd were underwriters on the IPO, according to the prospectus. ($1 = 6.2061 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham and Jake Spring. Editing by Jane Merriman)
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
SEATTLE, May 8 Native American leaders and climate activists protested at several Chase branches in Seattle on Monday, forcing them to close temporarily as demonstrators demanded the bank not lend to projects like the Keystone XL oil pipeline.