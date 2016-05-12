BRIEF-Ominto files for non-timely 10-Q
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period Source text : http://bit.ly/2pToLPj
May 12 Gurunavi Inc :
* Says it will repurchase up to 1,743,900 shares, representing a 3.6 pct stake, on ToSTNeT-3
* Says repurchase price is 2,867 yen per share, the closing price of May 12
* Says this is a part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uZG2Yo
Further company coverage:
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.