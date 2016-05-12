May 12 Gurunavi Inc :

* Says it will repurchase up to 1,743,900 shares, representing a 3.6 pct stake, on ToSTNeT-3

* Says repurchase price is 2,867 yen per share, the closing price of May 12

* Says this is a part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uZG2Yo

Further company coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)