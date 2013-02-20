* Customs officials seized container at timber yard
* Investigation continuing, three people arrested
By Neil Marks
GEORGETOWN, Feb 20 Drug enforcement agents in
Guyana found 360 kg (794 pounds) of cocaine hidden in a shipment
of timber destined for the Netherlands, one of the biggest ever
seizures in the South American country, officials said on
Wednesday.
Customs agents had been holding the container for more than
a month at the Dutch-run Guyana Timber Products yard while they
ran checks, and on Tuesday they drilled into the wood.
In total, 314 bricks of cocaine were found in seven of the
logs when they were pried open. Three people were detained, the
authorities said, including a Dutch national.
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) said the timber had been
inspected and certified by the state forestry commission, but
that staff from its Drug Enforcement Unit noticed discrepancies
between the paperwork and the container's contents.
"The GRA is continuing its investigation of any possible
involvement by external agencies and the exporter in attempting
to secret the substance in the logs," it said in a statement.
The country's biggest drugs bust was in 1998, when more than
three tonnes - 3,154 kg (6,940 pounds) - of cocaine was found
hidden in an empty fuel tank of a Panamanian-owned cargo ship
bound for the Netherlands.
Guyana's political opposition has accused the government of
not doing enough to tackle trafficking and violence linked to
drugs gangs. The government rejects that and says it is working
to strengthen the nation's security forces.
A U.S. diplomatic cable from 2007, published by WikiLeaks,
says the United States was unable to advance on a proposal to
open a Drug Enforcement Administration office in Guyana due to
"lack of progress in addressing drug trafficking issues."
(Editing by Daniel Wallis and Cynthia Osterman)