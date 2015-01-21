By Neil Marks
| GEORGETOWN
GEORGETOWN Jan 20 Guyana's president on Tuesday
called a national parliamentary election for May 11 after his
suspension of the legislature last year outraged opposition
parties in the former British colony.
"In light of the opposition's sustained refusal to engage my
government in the dialogue we anticipated ... I now move towards
general elections," said Donald Ramotar, who hopes to be
re-named president if his party wins.
In power since 2011 but without a legislative majority,
Ramotar, 64, in November took the rare constitutional move of
"proroguing" parliament to avoid a no-confidence vote.
That was heavily criticized as anti-democratic in the South
American nation of just 740,000 people.
Opposition parties, who accuse the government of corruption,
had sought a no-confidence vote to protest $22.5 million in
spending without parliamentary approval on items ranging from
school stipends to an airport expansion project.
Guyana's next parliamentary vote had been scheduled for
2016. "My commitment to preserving and strengthening our
democracy is unquestionable," Ramotar added in a speech.
Politics in Guyana have long been determined by race, with
Ramotar's ruling People's Progressive Party, in power since
1992, dominated by descendants of Indian immigrants.
The main opposition party, A Partnership for National Unity,
has greater support among the Afro-Guyanese population, though a
third party, the Alliance for Change, is seeking to cut across
the racial lines and also attract indigenous groups.
Guyana, which is home to both legal and illegal gold,
diamond and bauxite mining, became independent from Britain in
1966.
(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Girish Gupta and Alan
Crosby)