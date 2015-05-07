By Neil Marks
GEORGETOWN May 7 Exxon Mobil Corp has
discovered oil off the coast of Guyana, the company and the
South American nation's government said on Thursday, potentially
inflaming a long-running territorial dispute with neighboring
Venezuela.
The discovery is located in the Stabroek Block off a border
region that is claimed by Venezuela in a territorial controversy
dating back more than a century, even though the area functions
in practice as Guyanese territory.
The government said it is "optimistic of a hydrocarbon
discovery of commercial quantities which will further transform
Guyana's economy."
Exxon's country manager for Guyana said the company was
still evaluating the commercial viability of the discovery.
A Venezuelan foreign ministry official said the ministry was
aware of the situation but had no immediate comment.
The exploration project is led by Exxon, with Hess Corp
and a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Company
also participating.
Exxon signed an agreement with Guyana to explore the 26,800
square kilometer (10,350 square mile) block, 160 to 320
kilometers (100 to 200 miles) offshore, in 1999.
Guyana in 2013 said Venezuela's navy evicted a ship used by
Texas-based Anadarko Petroleum Corp to explore for oil in the
offshore Roraima block. Guyana called the incident a security
threat and Venezuela described it as a violation of its
territory.
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Dan Grebler)