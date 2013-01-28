GEORGETOWN Jan 28 Guyana's army is
investigating allegations that five of its soldiers raided
several Brazilian mining camps in the South American country's
dense jungle, smoking drugs before beating the miners and
stealing gold.
The army said it had sent a team to the area and that any of
its troops found responsible for the "dastardly act" would face
court martial.
"The Guyana Defense Force is committed to making the mining
community a safe zone so our citizens and international
investors can ply their trade peacefully," the army said in a
statement.
Guyana, a former British colony, is the continent's
fourth-largest miner of bauxite. The government wants to expand
infrastructure and grow its mining and agriculture industries.
One of the miners, who asked not to be named, told Guyana's
Kaieteur News that the soldiers were believed to have come from
an army base at Eteringbang, on the border with Venezuela.
The miner said that before robbing the mining camps, the
soldiers had confiscated marijuana from some local sellers and
smoked it in public view.
Officially, Guyana produced a record $700 million worth of
gold last year. But the authorities say illegally mined gold is
also smuggled abroad. Guyana has only 750,000 inhabitants in a
territory larger than England that is mostly covered by jungle.
(Reporting by Neil Marks; Writing by Daniel Wallis; editing by
Christopher Wilson)