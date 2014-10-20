Oct 20 Zhejiang Guyuelongshan Shaoxing Wine Co Ltd

* Says plans to sell 38.48 percent stake in a company and 10.36 percent stake in a hotel for at least 170.6 million yuan (27.86 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Fqdf1L

