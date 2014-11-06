(Corrects byline.)
By Leslie Palti-Guzman
Nov 6 After a recent gas agreement between
Russia, Ukraine and the European Union - which made clear
Russia's energy dominance over Europe - some have asked whether
the U.S. could use its gas reserves as a "geopolitical weapon"
to "stand up to Russian aggression," as U.S. Speaker of the
House John Boehner said in a statement earlier this year.
But such proposals are not grounded in reality.
Moscow, of course, already uses gas as a weapon. It employs
cutoffs and pricing controls to coerce Europe and Ukraine
whenever their political and economic decisions are not aligned
with Moscow's strategic interests.
Important ideological - and practical - reasons prevent the
United States from responding in kind.
When people say that the United States should use its gas as
a weapon, they mean that it should free up access to gas exports
for U.S. allies, in order to undermine Russia's dominant
supplier position in Europe.
However, Washington's professed commitment to free trade
means that, unlike Moscow, it has to let the markets determine
where the gas flows.
Free market ideology is also the reason why the White House
does not have a state-owned gas company, like Moscow's Gazprom,
that it can use as a foreign policy tool.
The deals that have been made with U.S. liquefied natural
gas (LNG) export facilities are company-to-company deals, and
the government will not be able to influence the destination of
the gas. The U.S. Department of Energy will not retaliate by
revoking export licenses if Washington does not achieve its
political goals during trade negotiations, for example.
Moscow does not face such obstacles with Gazprom, given that
it owns it.
So is the U.S. commitment to free trade a geopolitical
weakness? Far from it. If played right, it can be the U.S.'
greatest strength vis-a-vis Putin.
U.S. gas could be a force to be reckoned with in shaping the
new gas order by generating more efficient and liberalized
markets, cutting Russia's dominant position in Europe.
The United States is set to become one of the world's
primary back-up suppliers in times of crisis, which will be
particularly helpful for European buyers. Although Russian gas
will remain Europe's main supply, Europe will rely increasingly
on liquefied natural gas - supplied by the United States and
others - as an option, creating pricing competition in its
market and improving the continent's energy security.
U.S. LNG is also attractive because it is not bound to any
specific market and can be easily swapped or sold on the spot
market, creating more liquidity and efficiency in the global gas
market.
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis has reminded gas importers
that sufficient spare supplies are of great necessity to the
constant flow of natural gas supplies. From 2016 onwards, after
the first U.S. export facility will become operational, gas
supply from the United States will serve as a backup for the
European market against any supply-side disruptions from Russia,
North Africa, or the Middle East.
The five already approved U.S. projects alone are estimated
to catapult the United States from a virtual non-player to the
world's third largest LNG exporter, behind Australia and Qatar.
Europe would be one of the major beneficiaries of the global
supply surge. At the moment, it does not match what Asia and
South America are willing to pay for gas. However, once there is
an abundance of fuel on the market, excess supplies will be sold
to Europe at a lower price.
The United States is helping to usher in a new gas reality
in which fuel can no longer be used as a coercive tool. This
winter may be remembered as the last time when Russia could
successfully create market anxiety and credibly threaten to
conduct a gas war.
The United States will still use gas to serve its national
interests and create geopolitical dividends - but more subtly.
It will influence the shape of the new gas order in its image -
freer, more transparent and competitive - which in turn will
improve global energy security.
Far from weaponizing natural gas, the U.S. boom may lead in
part to the disarmament of the energy wars.
(Leslie Palti-Guzman is a senior energy analyst at Eurasia
Group. The opinions expressed are her own.)
(Leslie Palti-Guzman)