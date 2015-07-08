July 8 Online gambling firm GVC Holdings Plc
, which has a presence in the Greek market through a
partner, said it had registered a softening in player activity
in that territory.
The company said it was too early to forecast whether this
would have a material effect on the second half of the financial
year for its Greek operations.
GVC, which operates in Greece through its partner Centric
Multimedia SA, said it was monitoring the situation in that
country, which has closed its banks to limit strains on its
crippled financial system.
The company's other markets continue to trade well and the
board remains confident in year-end expectations, GVC said, and
declared a quarterly dividend of 14 euro cents.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)