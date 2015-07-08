(Adds details)
July 8 Online gambling firm GVC Holdings Plc
, which has a presence in the Greek market through a
partner, said it had seen a fall in player activity in that
territory.
The company said it was too early to forecast whether this
would have a material effect on the second half of the financial
year for its Greek operations.
GVC's other markets continue to trade well and the board
remains confident in year-end expectations, the company said,
and declared a quarterly dividend of 14 euro cents.
The company operates through its partner Centric Multimedia
SA in Greece, which shut its banks to limit strains on its
crippled financial system.
Sports betting is incredibly popular in Greece, where
companies like OPAP, Europe's second-biggest gambling
firm by market value, provide numerical lottery and sports
betting games.
The Isle of Man-based GVC operates in more than 20 countries
and is licensed in Malta, Denmark, UK, South Africa, Alderney
and the Dutch Caribbean.
GVC, which offered to buy bigger rival Bwin.Party Digital
Entertainment Plc, said on Wednesday it was in
continued talks with the company.
The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that GVC Holdings
has offered about 900 million pounds for
Bwin.Party.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)