Sept 20 Gambling company GVC Holdings Plc
said it was committed to resuming dividend payments next
year, adding that its purchase of rival Bwin.party had resulted
in higher potential organic growth.
GVC, which bought Bwin for 1.1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion)
after a heated bidding war with 888 Holdings Plc, said
it would spend more on marketing to take advantage of the
increased growth opportunities.
GVC's pretax profit in the first-half of 2016 more than
doubled to 51.3 million euro from 21.8 million euro a year
earlier.
The company said separately that Chief Financial Officer
Richard Cooper would step down next February, and would be
replaced by Paul Miles, finance chief at payday lender Wonga.
($1 = 0.7673 pounds)
