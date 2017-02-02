(Adds details, updates shares)
Feb 2 Gambling company GVC Holdings Plc
said it expected full-year net gaming revenue to rise about 9
percent, slightly ahead of its previous estimate, on strong
fourth-quarter trading.
Shares in the company were up 4.5 percent at 644 pence at
0838 GMT, making them one of the top performers on FTSE mid cap
index.
GVC, which bought Bwin for 1.1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion)
in September 2015 after a heated bidding war with 888 Holdings
Plc, said it expected pro-forma group net gaming revenue
to rise to 894 million euros ($964.80 million) for the year
ended Dec. 31, 2016 from 822 million euros reported a year
earlier.
GVC, whose brands include Sportingbet and Betboo, said it
expects group clean EBITDA to be towards the upper end of the
market expectation range of 202.7-205.5 million euros
($221.8-$218.8 million)
The company posted a 7 percent increase in net gaming
revenue per day for the fourth quarter as international business
helped it offset the impact of "punter friendly" sports results
in the UK.
GVC said on Thursday that it has fully repaid an outstanding
loan of 386 million euros provided by Cerberus Business Finance
LLC, saving nearly 40 million euros in interest for 2017.
"The positive trading momentum experienced in 2016 has
continued with a particularly strong start to 2017," Chief
Executive Kenneth Alexander said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9264 euros)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri
and Sunil Nair)