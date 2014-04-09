BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
LONDON, April 9 Gvc Holdings Plc
* Ebitda rose year-on-year by 148 pct to 38.3 million euros
* Quarterly dividend - 11.5 eur cents declared plus a special dividend of 4.5 eur cents also declared
* Total revenues in Q1 of 2014 exceeded 50 million euros.
* Confident of meeting market expectations for 2014.
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter