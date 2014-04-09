LONDON, April 9 Gvc Holdings Plc

* Ebitda rose year-on-year by 148 pct to 38.3 million euros

* Quarterly dividend - 11.5 eur cents declared plus a special dividend of 4.5 eur cents also declared

* Total revenues in Q1 of 2014 exceeded 50 million euros.

* Confident of meeting market expectations for 2014.

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022)