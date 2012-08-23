* Approval had been delayed over environmental concerns
* Project would help open massive coal fields in Galilee
Basin
* Approval comes as Australia frets over peak of resources
boom
CANBERRA, Aug 23 India's GVK Power and
Infrastructure won environmental approval for its A$10
billion ($10.4 billion) Alpha coal and rail project in
Australia's Queensland state on Thursday, with 19 conditions to
protect the environment.
The approval came as Australia declared the end of the
resources boom that cushioned the country from the global
financial crisis, a day after the world's biggest miner, BHP
Billiton shelved two major expansion plans worth at
least $40 billion.
The Alpha scheme is the front-runner among several projects
in the untapped Galilee Basin in Queensland, where rival Indian
group Adani Enterprises is planning a A$10.9 billion
coal and rail project.
The Galilee Basin projects have been slow to win clearance,
facing opposition from environmentalists concerned about coal
burning, port dredging and ship traffic along the fragile Great
Barrier Reef, as well as from landowners along the proposed rail
route.
Environment Minister Tony Burke said the approval included
measures to protect Queensland's Great Barrier Reef and
threatened species in the area.
The Alpha coal project is being run by Hancock Coal, 79
percent owned by GVK and 21 percent owned by Australia's richest
person, Gina Rinehart.
The Alpha project has a mine life of more than 30 years, and
would produce 32 million tonnes a year, GVK Vice Chairman G V
Sanjay Reddy said.
"This positive decision also paves the way to ensure more
than 1.4 billion people (largely in Asia) that face a major
shortage of electricity, are provided with an additional source
of coal to enhance supply of electricity to the region, thus
improving quality of life and overall economic development," he
said in a statement.
The Alpha project is vital to the coal ambitions of GVK - a
conglomerate with interests in airports, hotels and
transportation, besides energy - and could help meet voracious
appetite for coal in resource-hungry India, where two-thirds of
power production is dependent on the mineral.
($1=1.05 Australian dollars)
