Bangladesh's exports in May rise 1.4 pct y/y
DHAKA, June 6 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 1.4 percent in May from a year earlier to $3.07 billion, which was 8.5 percent below the target, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Tuesday.
CANBERRA Aug 23 Australia's Environment Minister Tony Burke on Thursday approved India's GVK Power and Infranstructure's plans for the A$10 billion ($10.4 billion) Alpha coal and rail project in Australia's Queensland state, with 19 conditions to protect the environment.
The Alpha project is being run by Hancock Coal, 79 percent owned by GVK and 21 percent owned by Australia's richest person, Gina Rinehart.
MUMBAI, June 6 India's buffalo meat exports in April dropped 11.4 percent from a year earlier to 86,119 tonnes, a government body said on Tuesday, as a strike by abattoirs and an appreciating rupee hit shipments.