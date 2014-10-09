MELBOURNE Oct 9 India's GVK and Australian
billionaire Gina Rinehart have secured an environmental permit
to build their Alpha Coal project in Australia, moving it a step
closer to signing off on a long-delayed $10 billion mine, rail
and port project.
The GVK Hancock joint venture still needs to finalise a plan
with coal rail operator Aurizon Holdings, overcome
legal challenges to the project, and sign coal sales agreements
before lining up financing for the huge project.
"Now that we have our Environmental Authority for our Alpha
Coal Project our key focus is to continue advancing the project
to a point where construction can commence," GVK Hancock said in
a statement.
The Alpha mine is 79 percent owned by GVK and 21 percent
owned by Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting.
The venture aims to produce 32 million tonnes a year of low
ash, low sulphur coal from the mine in the untapped Galilee
Basin, saying the project would be profitable even at today's
weak prices for coal used in power stations.
"The volume and magnitude our Alpha coal project's large,
shallow and very flat coal seams allow for large scale mining
techniques that ensures our proposed mine remains cost
competitive even in current tough market conditions," GVK
Hancock said in the statement.
GVK's listed unit GVK Power & Infrastructure owns
a small stake in GVK's holding in the Alpha project.
GVK's domestic rival Adani Enterprises is also
trying to build a massive coal, rail and port project in the
Galilee Basin, and its Australian unit also faces legal
challenges to its Carmichael project.
India holds the world's fifth-largest coal reserves but
still needs to resort to imports as state-owned Coal India
, which accounts for about 80 percent of the country's
output, frequently misses output targets.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)