MELBOURNE, June 6 India's GVK Power &
Infrastructure won approval on Wednesday from the
Australian state of Queensland for a proposed 500-km rail line,
clearing another hurdle for its $10 billion Alpha coal project.
The state is looking to speed approvals for projects in its
Galilee Basin in central Queensland, where five major mines
could produce more than 200 million tonnes of coal a year,
putting it on par with the state's coal-rich Bowen Basin.
The state also approved a competing rail corridor proposed
by coal rail transporter, QR National working with
another Indian company, Adani Enterprises, to develop
another mine in the untapped Galilee Basin.
"After exhaustive negotiations with all the mine proponents,
I believe that the responsible development of the Galilee Basin
can be achieved by defining an east-west extension of the QRN
network and a north-south corridor to facilitate a new standard
gauge line," Queensland Deputy Premier Jeff Seeney said in a
statement.
In a statement, GVK chairman G.V. Krishna Reddy said, "This
investment will deliver wider benefits as it provides both
initial and additional capacity to satisfy both Galilee and
Bowen Basin rail capacity requirements in the future."
GVK's Alpha coal project is the most advanced in securing
government approvals, although it hit a snag this week when the
federal government said it would take extra time to review the
environmental impact of the mine, rail and port plan.
The state's decision on Wednesday means another project, the
China First project being developed by billionaire Clive Palmer,
will have to use one of his rivals' rail lines.
QR National said its plan is designed to make the rail
system expandable to handle more than 200 million tonnes a year.
