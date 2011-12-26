MUMBAI Dec 26 Singapore's Changi Airports
Group is in talks to buy a 26 percent stake in the airport
business of India's GVK Power & Infrastructure's, the
Economic Times reported.
Government-owned Changi is likely to pay GVK between 20
billion rupees and 22 billion rupees ($377 million to $415
million) for the stake, the paper reported on Monday, citing
people close to the deal.
At the top end of that range, GVK's overall airport business
would be worth 80 billion rupees.
"The deal is in the final stages, and an announcement is
likely to be made in January," a person familiar with the
situation told the paper.
GVK operates airports at Mumbai and Bangalore, and owns
stakes in both. It also holds the first right of refusal to
develop a planned airport at Navi Mumbai, for which bids are
expected to be invited next year.
The deal would help GVK secure an international partner with
deep pockets ahead of the Navi Mumbai airport bid, and give
Changi a stake in two of the country's biggest airports.
GVK spokesman Arun Arora said the company did not comment on
market speculation.
($1=53 rupees)
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra. Additional reporting by Saeed
Azhar in SINGAPORE; Editing by Ted Kerr)