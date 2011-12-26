MUMBAI Dec 26 Singapore's Changi Airports Group is in talks to buy a 26 percent stake in the airport business of India's GVK Power & Infrastructure's, the Economic Times reported.

Government-owned Changi is likely to pay GVK between 20 billion rupees and 22 billion rupees ($377 million to $415 million) for the stake, the paper reported on Monday, citing people close to the deal.

At the top end of that range, GVK's overall airport business would be worth 80 billion rupees.

"The deal is in the final stages, and an announcement is likely to be made in January," a person familiar with the situation told the paper.

GVK operates airports at Mumbai and Bangalore, and owns stakes in both. It also holds the first right of refusal to develop a planned airport at Navi Mumbai, for which bids are expected to be invited next year.

The deal would help GVK secure an international partner with deep pockets ahead of the Navi Mumbai airport bid, and give Changi a stake in two of the country's biggest airports.

GVK spokesman Arun Arora said the company did not comment on market speculation.

($1=53 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra. Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Editing by Ted Kerr)