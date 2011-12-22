MUMBAI/SYDNEY Dec 22 India's GVK Power and Infrastructure is looking to sell a minority holding in its Australian unit, GVK Hancock, to raise funds to retire part of its debt and fund operations, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Indian power and infrastructure firm hired Citigroup and Macquarie to raise funds between $300 miilion and $500 million, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised the speak before a public announcement.

A GVK spokesman said the information was speculative and declined to comment.

A Citigroup spokesman did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment, while Macquarie declined to comment. (Reporting by Indulal PM in Mumbai and Narayana Somasundaram in Sydney; Editing by Harish Nambiar)