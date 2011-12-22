(Adds details, share price)
By Indulal PM and Narayanan Somasundaram
MUMBAI/SYDNEY Dec 22 India's GVK Power
and Infrastructure plans to sell a minority stake in
its Australian unit to raise funds to retire part of its debt
and fund operations, three sources with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters.
Shares of the Indian company, which are down 74.1 percent so
far this year, jumped as much as 5.23 percent on the news before
closing up 4.76 percent at 11 rupees.
The Indian firm has hired Citigroup and Macquarie
to raise $300 million to $500 million, said the
sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised
the speak to the media before a public announcement.
A GVK spokesman said the information was speculative and
declined to comment.
A Citigroup spokesman did not immediately return a phone
call seeking comment, while Macquarie declined to comment.
"(The buyer) could be one or more private equity investors
or a strategic partner, or even a combination of both," said one
source with direct knowledge of the sale process.
GVK said in September that it would pay $1.26 billion for a
majority stake in three Australian coal mines and a port and
rail project owned by Hancock Group to secure long-term coal
supplies for the Indian group's power projects.
Last year, GVK raised about $226 million from 3i Group Plc
, which invested in its energy unit, GVK Energy.
With Indian equity markets near two-and-half-year lows,
Indian companies are finding it difficult to raise funds.
About $7 billion of public share offerings have been either
called off or deferred this year, according to data from SMC
Global, making India one of the toughest markets for fund
raising.
($1 = 52.8 rupees)
(Additional reporting by Rajesh Kurup and Ketan Bondre; Editing
by Harish Nambiar)