By Sonali Paul

HONG KONG, March 21 India's GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd is looking to sell down its stakes in the Alpha coal project and related port and rail assets in Australia to help fund the A$10 billion cost of the projects, its Australian chief said on Wednesday.

GVK bought a 79 percent stake in the Alpha and Alpha West thermal coal projects in Queensland's Galilee Basin and 100 percent of the Kevin's Corner coal project next to Alpha and the rail and port project linking to the Abbot Point terminal for A$1.26 billion last year.

The remaining 21 percent in the Alpha coal projects is owned by Australia's richest woman Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting.

"GVK will sell down its stakes across Alpha, the rail and the port, but will maintain a majority," said Paul Mulder, chief executive of Hancock Coal, the Australian arm of GVK.

The process is under way, with Macquarie advising on the sale of the infrastructure stake while Citi is advising on the sale of the mine stake.

"We're aiming for financial close towards the end of this year - quarter 3, quarter 4 - at which point debt and equity need to be lined up," Mulder told Reuters on the sidelines of a mining conference in Hong Kong.

He declined to say how much GVK was looking to raise.

Funding for the Alpha mine, port and rail projects, at a combined A$10 billion, is expected to be in line with the norm for mining and infrastructure, with about 60-70 percent debt and the rest equity.

If the stakes are sold down to fund all the equity for the projects, GVK would be looking to raise about A$3.5 billion according to Reuters' calculations.

GVK's shares rose 4.5 percent to a high of 18.65 rupees after the news, after trading as low as 17.60 rupees earlier in the day, outpacing a 1.7 percent rise in India's 50 share Nifty index.

WIDESPREAD INTEREST

Power companies and traders, financial institutions and miners are attracted by the clean-burning coal and integrated mine, rail and port development, set to be the first of its kind for an Australian coal operation, Mulder said.

"There has been very strong interest across the board in all of those investor classes," he said, declining to say how many potential bidders there were. "We'll be the first to bring a fully integrated mine, rail and port system to the east coast of Australia. It's not there in coal. That's why there's so much interest."

Among those interested are some of the 17 companies that have already committed to buy coal from Alpha, in China, India, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The Alpha mine is expected to produce 30 million tonnes per year of coal used in power plants, while the rail and port are designed to handle 60 million tonnes per year.

At full production, GVK's three Australian coal projects are expected to supply a combined 84 million tonnes per year for export. That compares with BHP's 70 million tonnes of energy coal in the year to June 2011.

Mulder said construction would begin early next year at best, later than flagged on Hancock Coal's website, with first production probably in late 2015.

Kevin's Corner is about six months behind that in the development process.

Mulder said the company had already shipped coal to China and South Korea in successful trials.

Following Indonesia's push to limit foreign ownership of mines in the country, Mulder said the location of GVK's coal stakes in Australia could make them more attractive.

"If you put it in perspective and say where the next wave of reliably supplied, low cost, low ash, low sulphur coal is coming from, with a fully integrated mine, rail and port system, in a low sovereign risk jurisdiction, there's only one place and it's called Australia, and it's called the Galilee Basin," he said. (Editing by Chris Lewis)