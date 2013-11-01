PERTH Nov 1 India's GVK Power & Infrastructure said on Friday it had received federal environmental approval for its controversial Kevin's Corner coal project in Queensland, Australia.

The project has faced a public campaign led by an anti-coal alliance that says the mine would deplete groundwater crucial to farms.

Construction is expected to start in 2015 with the first coal being produced in 2018, GVK said in a statement. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Alan Raybould)