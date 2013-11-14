NEW DELHI Nov 14 India's GVK Power and
Infrastructure posted a worse-than-expected quarterly
net loss - its eighth in a row - as gas shortage left its power
plants running far below their normal capacity and saddled the
company with debt.
Net loss widened to 571.9 million rupees ($9.01 million) in
the second quarter of the fiscal year, from a loss of 436.6
million in the same period last year, and worse than an average
loss of 360 million rupees forecast by analysts, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The company, whose interests span coal mining in Australia,
airports in some of India's biggest cities, and highway
construction, has asked lenders to reschedule more than $200
million worth of loans to its power business. It is also looking
for buyers for a stake in its airport businesses in order to
mend its balance sheet.
Its current problems mirror a wider slowdown in an
infrastructure construction industry that the Indian government
sees as crucial to the country's economic prospects but that has
been throttled by red tape and operational bottlenecks.
Also hit by gas shortage, rival GMR Infrastructure's
net loss widened in the July-September quarter. The
company has also sold off a $35 million highway stake in
September to help improve its finances.
Shares in GVK were up 2.7 percent at 06:55 GMT in a Mumbai
market that gained 1.6 percent.
($1 = 63.4850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)