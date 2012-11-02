SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Basis Point) - GVK Bagodara Vasad Expressway Pvt Ltd, a special purpose vehicle of GVK Transportation, has wrapped up an around Rs8.92bn (US$166m) term loan.

Bookrunner Axis Bank committed about Rs3.42bn. India Infrastructure Finance Co provided Rs2bn, while Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Punjab & Sind Bank came in with Rs1bn each, and State Bank of Mysore Rs500m.

Proceeds will go towards converting an existing three-lane 101.9km road into a six-lane, from Bagodara in Ahmedabad to Vasad in the Anand district of Gujarat state.

The loan, which matures in March 2029, was signed on September 28. (Reporting by Manju Dalal; Editing by Gavin Stafford)