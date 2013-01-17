* BTG pulls out citing price, deal structure issues

* Valor says move leaves only three bidders for GVT

* BTG CEO Esteves could rework his proposal for GVT

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 BTG Pactual Group, Latin America's largest investment bank, pulled out from the race to acquire GVT SA, the Brazil-based telecommunications unit of Vivendi SA, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Brazilian bank's decision to withdraw from the process leaves three groups of bidders for the broadband and fixed-line telephony company, which Vivendi put up for sale late last year, Valor Econômico reported, without specifying how it obtained the information.

According to the report, the decisive factors behind BTG Pactual's pullout were the high price that Vivendi is seeking from the sale as well as the structuring of the deal.

The French firm, which is also Europe's largest media conglomerate, is asking for a price of between 6 billion euros and 7 billion euros ($8 billion and $9.3 billion) for GVT and is "not in a rush" to sell the company, a source told Reuters in November.

At the time, preliminary bids were submitted by BTG Pactual, satellite group DirecTV, a group of private equity funds led by U.S.-based buyout giant KKR & Co, as well as London-based buyout firm Apax Partners LP, Valor said.

Despite the decision to walk away, BTG Pactual Chief Executive Officer André Esteves could "rework his proposal and return to the race" for GVT, Valor said, without citing any sources.

BTG Pactual declined to comment on the Valor story, according to an external public relations executive. Efforts to reach a Paris-based spokesman for Vivendi were unsuccessful.

Vivendi paid about 3 billion euros for GVT in late 2009, outbidding Spain's Telefonica SA. The unit, bankrolled with 2 billion euros from Vivendi, has spent heavily to build its high-speed fibre broadband network.

Although GVT has been a growth driver for Vivendi, the French group has come to see funding its expansion as a burden while GVT's cash generation has not matched its heavy capital expenditures.