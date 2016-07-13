(Adds context, share movement)
July 13 British drug developer GW
Pharmaceuticals Plc said it would raise $252
million through the issue of 2.8 million shares on the Nasdaq.
Shares in the company have been gaining after positive trial
results of its experimental drug Epidiolex, and have notched up
gains of more than 50 percent this year, shrugging off early
declines.
GW Pharma's drug reduced the incidence of seizures in people
suffering from rare forms of epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome
and Dravet syndrome.
The company, which was founded in 1998 with the aim of
capitalizing on the medical benefits of cannabis, said the
American Depositary Shares would be sold at $90 per
share.
GW Pharma has had a rocky time on the London stock market,
and in 2013 opted for a dual listing on the Nasdaq, where it has
raised more than $500 million from U.S. investors.
The company's stock was down 2 percent at 600.5 pence on the
London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)