BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.34
* Aratana therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Sept 15 UK-based GW Pharmaceuticals Plc said its experimental cannabis drug for treating schizophrenia was found to be superior to a placebo in a mid-stage trial.
The drug, Cannabidiol, was tested in 88 patients with schizophrenia, who had failed to respond to anti-psychotic medication.
The company's shares were up 7 percent at $114.44 in premarket trading.
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qjkLfO) Further company coverage: