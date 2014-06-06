BRIEF-Cytotools increases share capital
* Was able to place 100,000 new shares with institutional investors at an issue price of 14.00 euros as part of the cash capital increase
June 6 GW Pharmaceuticals Plc :
* Announces epidiolex receives fast-track designation from FDA for treatment of dravet syndrome
* Expects to hold pre-IND meeting with FDA for epidiolex in treatment of LGS in mid-2014, and expects to conduct two phase 3 trials in LGS during 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Was able to place 100,000 new shares with institutional investors at an issue price of 14.00 euros as part of the cash capital increase
NEW YORK, April 21 The head of General Electric said on Friday that the global economy is picking up speed even though the natural resources sector remains slow.