BRIEF-BioScrip announces CFO transition
* BioScrip Inc says appointment of Stephen M. Deitsch to positions of senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and treasurer, effective April 24, 2017
Nov 26 Guangxi Beisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says information tech unit signs agreement to invest in a smart city project in Wuhu, Anhui province, worth about 2 billion yuan (325.81 million US dollar)
* Aphria raises $100 million to fund continued expansion of production capacity and other strategic opportunities