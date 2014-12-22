Dec 22 Guangxi Beisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says board approves unit to sign strategic agreement on smart city project worth at least 2 billion yuan ($321.48 million) in Xinzhou district, Wuhan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CnUVX1

