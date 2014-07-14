BRIEF-AstraZeneca's durvalumab average monthly cost around $15,000
* Says average wholesale acquisition cost of durvalumab around $15,000/month, following FDA approval of drug for bladder cancer Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)
July 14 Guangxi Beisheng Pharmaceutical CO Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 2 billion yuan ($322.27 million)via private placement of shares for smart city project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mOtQUa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2059 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 1 Ailing Puerto Rico would receive $295 million in Medicaid funding from the federal government as part of the U.S. Congress' spending plan to avert a government shutdown, Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Monday.