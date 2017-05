Taiwan stocks rise, retest key 10,000 level

TAIPEI, May 11 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday led by gains in shares of semiconductor and plastics makers, with the index hitting a key 10,000 points level touched intraday earlier this week. The market was also lifted by MSCI's global stocks benchmark that hit a record closing high as strength in oil prices buoyed energy stocks globally. As of 0250 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.39 percent at 10,007.16, after closing 0.5 percent