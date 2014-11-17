Nov 17 Gyldendal A/S

* 9M revenue flat at 574 million Danish crowns

* 9M pre-tax profit 40 million crowns versus 24 million crowns

* Says upgrades 2014 outlook

* Sees 2014 pre-tax profit to be better than in 2013, higher than previously expected

