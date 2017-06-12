By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del, June 12 Children's apparel
retailer Gymboree Corp filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy late Sunday with a plan to cut its debt by around $1
billion and close 375 stores, according to court records.
The operator of Gymboree, Janie and Jack and Crazy 8 stores
joins a growing list of specialty retailers and department
stores that have closed thousands of locations or filed for
bankruptcy this year as consumers shift toward online shopping.
James Mesterharm, Gymboree's chief restructuring officer,
said in a court filing the company was hurt by lower-cost
competition from rival brick-and-mortar chains Children's Place
and The Gap Inc, which have less debt
financing.
Gymboree's lenders agreed to provide a $35 million loan to
finance the company's operations and will invest $80 million
into the company when it emerges from bankruptcy, according to
Mesterharm.
"We expect to move through this process quickly and emerge
as a stronger organization that is better positioned in today’s
evolving retail landscape," said Daniel Griesemer, the chief
executive officer of Gymboree, in a statement.
San Francisco-based Gymboree opened its first store in 1986
in California and expanded rapidly, going public in 1993. Bain
Capital Private Equity took the company private for $1.8 billion
in 2010.
Bain launched a global expansion aimed at overtaking rivals
such as Carter's and GapKids, but Mesterharm said the
chain failed to achieve the levels of growth it had anticipated.
The company estimated it had $755.5 million in assets and
$1.37 billion in debt, according to court records.
Gymboree said 35 percent of its 1,300 stores are leased from
GGP Inc and Simon Property Group Inc.
The stores tend to be located in malls, where declining
traffic has taken its toll on specialty retailers and large
department store anchor tenants. In the past year, Sears
Holdings Corp and Macy's Inc have closed scores
of department stores, while chains such as The Limited Stores,
The Wet Seal and shoe retailer Payless Holdings have filed for
bankruptcy.
Credit rating agency Moody's said last week it expects the
ranks of distressed retailers will continue to grow over the
next 18 months. It said 15 percent of the retailers tracked by
the agency are now rated at the lowest end of the credit
spectrum.
Gymboree is represented by the Kirkland & Ellis law firm,
and filed its bankruptcy in Richmond, Virginia.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)