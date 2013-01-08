European stocks enthusiasm curbed by disappointing US jobs data - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, June 2 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Jan 8 Mark Breitbard, president of the Gap Inc's North American division is going to take over as Chief Executive of children's clothes company Gymboree Corp, the children's clothes company said on Tuesday.
Breitbard had taken over responsibility for Gap's domestic performance in October, as a part of a major revamp in the casual clothes retailer's management line up.
Breitbard's appointment at Gymboree is effective Jan. 14, the company said, taking over from interim CEO Kip M. Garcia.
Gymboree was taken private by Bain Capital Partners for $1.8 billion in 2011. Chief Executive Matthew McCauley gave in his resignation in September last year.
LONDON, June 2 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. Treasury yields added to their earlier drop on Friday as a smaller-than-forecast increase in domestic payrolls growth in May raised doubts about an acceleration in wage inflation and intensified investors' appetite for bonds.