Uzbekistan's Luiza Galiulina performs a routine on the uneven bars during women's artistic gymnastics at the 16th Asian Games in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

Uzbek gymnast Luiza Galiulina, expelled from the London Olympics for doping last year, will have to serve a two-year ban after the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA won its dispute with the ruling body of gymnastics.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) had imposed a six-month ban on Galiulina, who tested positive for the banned diuretic furosemide at a pre-Games doping control.

WADA appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in December for the sentence to be increased to two years. On Tuesday, the FIG said that it had lost the case at sport's highest tribunal.

"The CAS has also considered with sympathy the stance taken by the FIG and the arguments it has developed in this case," said the tribunal's verdict.

"FIG argued that the gymnast had already suffered adequate punishment by being excluded from the Olympic Games, and that a long suspension would effectively mean the end of her career.

"However, having considered these arguments, CAS ruled in favour of WADA's appeal and confirmed a two-year suspension for Galiulina.

Furosemide can be used as a masking agent for other performance-enhancing drugs.

Often sold under the brand name Lasix, it can also be used to treat high blood pressure, congestive heart failure or swelling caused by excess fluid retention.

It has also been used to prevent horses from bleeding through the nose during races.

Galiulina, 20, who also competed in Beijing in 2008, was Uzbekistan's only gymnast at the London games. The ban was back-dated to start from August 1 last year.

