The United States defended their women's team title at the Gymnastics World Championships on Wednesday with a massive victory margin over hosts China, with Russia claiming third even further behind.

Reigning world all-around champion Simone Biles joined Kyla Ross, Alyssa Baumann, Madison Kocian, Ashton Locklear and MyKayla Skinner to score 179.280 points, 6.693 ahead of China.

The hosts had claimed the men's team title for the sixth consecutive time on Tuesday.

Russia claimed the bronze with 171.462 points at the Guangxi Sports Centre Gymnasium in Nanning, southern China.

The U.S. team had started the competition strong, registering the highest total team score and the highest team scores on the vault and floor exercise in qualification.

And there was no let up in the final.

The Americans were at their strongest in the vault, scoring more than two points than any other team. They also topped the uneven bars to improve on their 4.082 victory margin against Russia in the 2011 World Championship in Tokyo.

