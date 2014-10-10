(From L to R) Silver medalist Larisa Andreea Iordache of Romania, gold medalist Simone Biles of the U.S. and bronze medalist Kyla Ross of the U.S. pose on the podium after the women's all-round final of 2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang... REUTERS/China Daily

American Simone Biles led from start to finish to retain the women's all-around title at the Gymnastics World Championships in Nanning, southern China on Friday.

Biles, a member of the U.S. outfit that won the team title earlier this week, became the first female since Russian Svetlana Khorkina in 2003 to capture a second consecutive all-around crown.

The 17-year-old's celebrations were interrupted when the gold medal was placed around her neck and she spotted a bee in the bouquet of flowers she had been handed.

The teenager, smiling broadly, jumped on and off the podium to try to avoid the insect before getting back on to pose for the waiting cameramen alongside second-placed Romanian Larisa Iordache (59.765 points) and American Kyla Ross who was third on 58.232.

Biles had taken the lead in the event by topping the vault routine and finished with a flourish in the floor exercise to win the four-apparatus final with 60.231 points.

She struggled on the balance beam in Wednesday's team final and made an uncharacteristic mistake on the uneven bars during qualification but there were no nerves when it mattered on Friday.

"I was really struggling on the bars competition-wise, not in the gym," she told reporters. "I just had to go out there and do what I did in training."

Japan's Kohei Uchimura claimed a record-extending fifth consecutive men's all-around title on Thursday and Biles said it would be tough to match his feat.

"He's crazy ... but I don't think I can because he's a legend," the American added.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by xx)