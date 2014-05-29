BRIEF-Cashbuild says Q3 revenue down 1 pct YoY
* Revenue for company was down by 1 pct on q3 of prior financial pctyear.
May 29 Guangzhou Friendship Group Co Ltd
* Says signs contract to rent commercial building for ten years for about 470 million yuan ($75.13 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wyv69v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2556 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ATHENS, April 19 Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines said on Wednesday passenger traffic grew 5 percent in the first quarter, with load factors improving to historically high levels for the winter season.